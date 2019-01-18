Consumer Reports: Car key fob maintenance

When is the last time you put a key into your car's ignition? If you're one of the millions of drivers using a key fob to start your car, you might have trouble remembering.But as Consumer Reports explains, with the convenience of keyless entry, comes with some basic maintenance of the fob itself to keep you coming and going.Sometimes in life, it's the little things that make you happy, like locking and unlocking your car door, with a click of your key fob!But what if your key fob stops working?"Sometimes, they just need a little love, too!" said Consumer Reports Cars Editor Mike Quincy.When your fob isn't working, don't be in such a rush to shell out hundreds of dollars to replace it. The auto team at Consumer Reports says the first thing you should look at, is the battery."A battery typically weakens after a year or two," Quincy said. "Where you store your key fob also matters."Leaving your key fob in the car overnight, or even on a hook near the car, is not a smart idea."If the fob is too close to your car, it can continue to communicate with your car which could drain the battery," Quincy said.Your owner's manual should give you simple instructions to replace the battery for just a few bucks.