Daughter records father's awkward exit from new sports car

When you get a fancy new car they often come with a lot of bells and whistles, including some unexpected trappings.Ciara Hunt, who lives in the UK along with her father, recorded him struggling to exit his new sports car.She posted the video, showing him sitting in the vehicle before attempting to get out, with hilarious results.While she joked the new car was "probably going back," she later said her father is certainly going to keep it. Whether he's figured out a more graceful way to exit the vehicle was not immediately known.