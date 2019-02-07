AUTOMOTIVE

Ford announces $1 billion investment in Chicago plants, 500 new jobs

This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on a vehicle at the Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Ford Motor Company announced Thursday that is investing $1 billion and adding hundreds of jobs at its plants in Chicago.

Ford made the announcement at the Chicago Auto Show. Ford says they will be adding 500 jobs at Chicago plants, bringing the total workforce to 5,800.

The new 2020 Ford Explorer will be built in Chicago, as well as the Lincoln Navigator and Police Interceptor Utility.

"We are proud to be America's top producer of automobiles. Today, we are furthering our commitment to America with this billion dollar manufacturing investment in Chicago and 500 more good-paying jobs," said Joe Hinrichs, president, Global Operations. "We reinvented the Explorer from the ground up, and this investment will further strengthen Ford's SUV market leadership."

"As Chicago continues to strengthen our diverse economy, Ford's commitment to add 500 jobs and infuse nearly a billion dollars into their Southeast Side assembly plant is a vote of confidence in our people and our future," said Mayor Rahm Emanuel. "The assembly plant is a local and regional economic engine where iconic American brands like the Lincoln Aviator and Ford Explorer are built. This investment is a testament to the strength and vibrancy of Chicago's manufacturing sector, and I look forward to Ford's presence in our city for generations to come."

The updates at the Chicago Assembly and Stamping Plants will begin in March, including an all-new body shop and paint shop at the assembly plant and an all-new stamping line at the stamping plant.

Ford is spending $40 million to make the plants better placed to work, with new LED lighting, cafeteria updates, new break areas and parking lot security upgrades.
