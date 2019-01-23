WalletHub ranks Illinois as 2nd best state for drivers

A new ranking by WalletHub ranks Illinois as the second best state in the country for drivers.
WalletHub looked at 30 different factors. Illinois ranked high for having the most auto repair shops and car washes and also did well on safety.
Illinois scored lower when it comes to the cost of owning a car and traffic.
Oregon secured the top spot in the survey. Indiana was ranked third and Wisconsin came in at 18th.
For the full results of the survey, click here.
