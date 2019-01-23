AUTOMOTIVE

WalletHub ranks Illinois as 2nd best state for drivers

EMBED </>More Videos

A new ranking by WalletHub ranks Illinois as the second best state in the country for drivers.

A new ranking by WalletHub ranks Illinois as the second best state in the country for drivers.

WalletHub looked at 30 different factors. Illinois ranked high for having the most auto repair shops and car washes and also did well on safety.

Illinois scored lower when it comes to the cost of owning a car and traffic.

Oregon secured the top spot in the survey. Indiana was ranked third and Wisconsin came in at 18th.

For the full results of the survey, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivedrivingIllinois
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
Consumer Reports: Car key fob maintenance
Unfair car repair? How to prevent a heated dispute with your mechanic
'First Look for Charity' 2019 Tasting Event
New Ford Explorer unveiled; will be built in Chicago
More Automotive
Top Stories
LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Wintry mix creates slick roads for morning commute
Gunshots fired on CTA bus on South Side
Tow truck used to steal cars in Avondale, police say
Orland Park mall shooting: Police search for suspect
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Chicago AccuWeather: Wintry mix continues Wednesday morning
Mom's boyfriend arrested after boy, 7, found dead
Dog gets adopted after spending 525 days in shelter
Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate: CDC
Show More
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg forms committee for 2020 presidential run
What to do if your contractor files for bankruptcy
McDonald's offering free bacon on any menu item during 'Bacon Hour' next week
More News