Autopsy expected after 19-year-old student found dead in vehicle at UIC parking garage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are investigating after a 19-year-old female student who was reported missing by her family, was found dead in a vehicle at a University of Illinois-Chicago parking garage Saturday morning.

According to campus officials, undergraduate student Ruth George was found unresponsive inside a car around 11:15 a.m. by UIC police in a parking garage directly across from the school's student center in the University Village neighborhood.

It's unclear how long George had been in the back of her car, officials said.

Authorities said an autopsy is expected some time Sunday.

At this time, university officials are still calling this a death investigation and haven't said if they believe foul play was involved George's death. Police also wouldn't disclose whether there are any obvious signs of trauma on George's body.

Since she was found on UIC property, campus police are leading the investigation. However, officials said they are also working with city and federal law enforcement agencies.

Authorities said they spent several hours processing the parking garage and no one was allowed to retrieve their vehicles until Saturday evening.

School officials released a community alert to UIC students and staff warning them to stay safe and stay aware of their surroundings.
