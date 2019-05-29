Joseph Mariano, found dead in Schaumburg Sunday, was stabbed to death, autopsy finds

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A man found dead early Sunday in northwest suburban Schaumburg was stabbed to death, police revealed Tuesday.

Joseph Mariano, 64, was found dead in a home in the 200-block of Dublin Lane just before 12:15 a.m. Sunday, police said. Officers had gone to the home to perform a well-being check and discovered the body.

Police said Tuesday that he had been stabbed.

Multiple sources confirmed to ABC7 Eyewitness News that Mariano was a member of the family that formerly owned the Mariano's grocery chain.

A Mariano's spokesperson issued a short statement saying, "Joseph Mariano is a former employee of Mariano's. That is all the information we can provide at this time."

Neighbors were in disbelief.

"Shocked. Shocked. Very, it was very upsetting and surprising when they came over and told us what happened," said Nannett Sykes, who lives next door. "You don't expect it."

The suburban Major Case Assistance Team is conducting the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information pertinent to the homicide investigation should call the Schaumburg Police Department's Detective Division at 847-882-3534.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
schaumburghomicide investigationstabbingdeath investigationbody found
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 24, shot, killed on while holding daughter, 2
LIVE RADAR: Rain, storms persist overnight across the Chicago area
Tornadoes rip through Kansas City outskirts, warnings in NYC
Young father killed, 2 more wounded in shooting on The 606 on NW Side
Parents sue Lansing home daycare over death of their baby son
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $418M jackpot
3 EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Chicago area Monday, NWS says
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Spotty showers Wednesday
1 killed in police-involved shooting in South Chicago
Man, 67, shoots would-be robber in Avondale
$1M in loose change is left in TSA bins every year
Pizza Hut changes pan pizza recipe for first time in 40 years
More TOP STORIES News