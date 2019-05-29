Joseph Mariano, found dead in Schaumburg Sunday, was stabbed to death, autopsy finds

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A man found dead early Sunday in northwest suburban Schaumburg was stabbed to death, police revealed Tuesday.Joseph Mariano, 64, was found dead in a home in the 200-block of Dublin Lane just before 12:15 a.m. Sunday, police said. Officers had gone to the home to perform a well-being check and discovered the body.Police said Tuesday that he had been stabbed.Multiple sources confirmed to ABC7 Eyewitness News that Mariano was a member of the family that formerly owned the Mariano's grocery chain.A Mariano's spokesperson issued a short statement saying, "Joseph Mariano is a former employee of Mariano's. That is all the information we can provide at this time."Neighbors were in disbelief."Shocked. Shocked. Very, it was very upsetting and surprising when they came over and told us what happened," said Nannett Sykes, who lives next door. "You don't expect it."The suburban Major Case Assistance Team is conducting the homicide investigation.Anyone with information pertinent to the homicide investigation should call the Schaumburg Police Department's Detective Division at 847-882-3534.