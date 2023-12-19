Arlington Heights bridal shop owner accused of ripping off customers arrested, charged with theft

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A bridal shop owner accused of ripping off customers in Arlington Heights has now been arrested.

The ABC7 I-Team investigated claims over the summer that Monique Pruitt, owner of Ava Nicole Bridal Suite in Arlington Heights, was ripping off her customers. Multiple women told us they paid Pruitt hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars for wedding dresses that were never delivered.

The women said Pruitt promised refunds and then ghosted them, leaving them without their wedding dress and the money they had paid her.

Arlington Heights police confirmed Monday that Pruitt has been arrested and charged with theft by deception, a felony.

In our first report, Pruitt told the I-Team she takes full responsibility for the dresses not being delivered and would refund all affected customers. The women we spoke to said they still haven't gotten their money back.

Pruitt is due in court Tuesday morning.

ABC7 has reached out to Pruitt for comment have not yet heard back.