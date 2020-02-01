Arts & Entertainment

Renovated Avondale Bowling reopens after shuttering in the 1990s

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Northwest Side bowling alley that closed its doors in the 1990s has gotten a new lease on life.

The newly-renovated Avondale Bowl is now open to the public, featuring a vintage design and unique drink menu. All guests must be 21 and over after 7:30 p.m.

Avondale Bowl
Address: 3118 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
Open seven days a week

Hours: 3 p.m. to Midnight on Monday to Thursday
11 a.m. to Midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

For more information, visit avondalebowl.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoavondaleentertainmentbowling
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News