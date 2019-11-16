6-month-old left bruised after falling down stairs at unlicensed New Jersey daycare, mom says

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A woman says her 6-month-old daughter came home bruised after falling down the stairs at an unlicensed daycare in New Jersey.Anari Ormond said her daughter Zuri was also bitten by a toddler on Nov. 12.The J&A Nursery is a single family home in Newark. Ormond said she did not know the daycare was unlicensed at the time.Ormond says she received a text message from the daycare operator saying, "Hey Anari, call me on your lunch," with no further explanation.Ormond says she called the daycare, and was told a two-year-old boy left unattended bit Zuri three times on her stomach. However, things took a turn for the worse after the young mother rushed over to the nursery."She started to get frantic. She started crying and she's just like, 'I went upstairs to get Neosporin and I fell down the steps holding Zuri, and she's severely bruised," Ormond said.Doctors confirmed Zuri also suffered a minor concussion.The New Police Department are now investigating the incident.The New Jersey Department of Children and Families released the following statement:Eyewitness News has been unable to reach the owner of the daycare for comment.