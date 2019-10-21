Baby found dead in dorm bathroom at Hiram College

HIRAM, Ohio -- An Ohio college is offering support after a baby was found dead in the bathroom of a dorm at Hiram College last week.

"We are in a state of shock," said Hiram President Dr. Lori Varlotta. "We are mourning as a campus community."

Police said a maintenance worker found a newborn baby in a garbage bag inside a bathroom at Whitcomb Hall just before 11 a.m. Friday morning, according to WEWS.

"So this has taken us by surprise and we are doing everything we can to restore a sense of health and care for our faculty and staff here at Hiram College," Varlotta said.

The case is now being investigated by the Hiram police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and school officials want whomever the mother is to know help is available if she comes forward.

"We have a clinical psychologist on staff who's meeting with students who want to do personal counseling. We have a very active Chaplin who is providing ministerial services," Varlotta said.

Police said it's not clear how the long the infant's body was in the dorm bathroom, or the circumstances surrounding its birth.
