Family & Parenting

WATCH: Baby born 4 months premature hears mom's voice for the first time

RICHMOND, VA -- A 1-year-old heard his mother's voice for the first time after getting fitted for his hearing aids.

Maison McMillan was born 4 months premature in Richmond, Virginia. He weighed just 1 pound.

The tiny baby spent 158 days in the NICU. He finally gained enough strength to go home, but his parents realized that he could not hear them.

A year after his birth, doctors at Virginia Commonwealth University Children's Hospital fit McMillan with his own hearing aids.

The smile on his face when he heard his mother's voice was infectious. The only thing more touching might have been the tears that smile brought to McMillan's mother's face.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingvirginiababyhearing aidgood news
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 fatally struck in I-290 hit-and-run after fleeing stolen car, police say
Small plane lands on Palatine road
AJ Freund's father could accept plea deal in court Friday
Video: Man knocked out during fight over social distancing in south suburbs
Postal worker shot with paintballs day after another shot with real gun
Orland Park rally demands return of fall sports, in-person learning
At town hall, Biden blasts Trump's 'criminal' virus response
Show More
Kyle Rittenhouse listed as 'hero' in assignment at Dallas school
NASA's $17,500 mission with Estee Lauder
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, breezy, cool Friday
Chicago murders up in 2020, outpacing national increase: FBI data
Netflix 'Cheer' star from Naperville charged with child pornography
More TOP STORIES News