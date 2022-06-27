stabbing

1 in custody after woman stabbed, killed in Back of the Yards, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was fatally stabbed Sunday night during a fight on the South Side, the Chicago Police Department said.

The woman, 22 years old, was in a fight in the Back of the Yards neighborhood's 5200 block of South Carpenter Street at about 10:25 p.m. when she was stabbed multiple times in the chest and arms, Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO | 3 stabbed in fight in Lakeview East, Chicago police say

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A suspect was placed into custody and a knife was recovered. Area detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoback of the yardsarrestchicago crimewoman killedstabbingchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
3 stabbed in fight in Lakeview East
Police seek help identifying suspect in 2004 Lakeview cold case murder
2nd woman committed over Slender Man stabbing seeks her release
Man charged in knife attack on CTA Red Line train
TOP STORIES
3 shot in Lakeview East after Pride festivities
River North shooting leaves 2 wounded
25 shot, 5 killed, including baby, in Chicago weekend violence
Target, Walmart weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
CPD sgt. punched while making arrest on North Side, hospitalized
At least 6 injured after struck by vehicle on Northwest Side: CFD
Bolingbrook suspect held on $5M bond after deadly WeatherTech shooting
Show More
ABC7 says farewell to Stacey Baca after 20 years
3 stabbed in fight in Lakeview East
Father, daughter duo wanted in Girl Scout cookie scam, police say
US basketball star Brittney Griner due in Russian court
Chicago Weather: Sunny Monday
More TOP STORIES News