CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was fatally stabbed Sunday night during a fight on the South Side, the Chicago Police Department said.
The woman, 22 years old, was in a fight in the Back of the Yards neighborhood's 5200 block of South Carpenter Street at about 10:25 p.m. when she was stabbed multiple times in the chest and arms, Chicago police said.
SEE ALSO | 3 stabbed in fight in Lakeview East, Chicago police say
She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
A suspect was placed into custody and a knife was recovered. Area detectives are investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
1 in custody after woman stabbed, killed in Back of the Yards, Chicago police say
STABBING
TOP STORIES
Show More