1 in custody after woman stabbed, killed in Back of the Yards, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was fatally stabbed Sunday night during a fight on the South Side, the Chicago Police Department said.The woman, 22 years old, was in a fight in the Back of the Yards neighborhood's 5200 block of South Carpenter Street at about 10:25 p.m. when she was stabbed multiple times in the chest and arms, Chicago police said.She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.A suspect was placed into custody and a knife was recovered. Area detectives are investigating.