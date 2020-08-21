Back to School: Submit your student's photo

ABC 7 Chicago wants to celebrate your student, as they return to learning -- in whatever format that may be.
As teachers and educators navigate the 2020 to 2021 school year, parents and caregivers are also finding their way.
Share your pictures with us showing how you're kicking off the new school year, and you just might see them on TV and online.
