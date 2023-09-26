Chicago police officers face off in 'lit' dance battle

A pair of Chicago Police Department officers faced off in an Englewood dance battle last month, a CPD district said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pair of Chicago police officers were seen competing in a dance battle in Englewood last month, which the 7th District described as "lit!"

The CPD officers could be seen dancing it out in a video posted to Facebook Aug. 5.

SEE MORE: Englewood STEM High School English teacher celebrates Golden Apple Award with dance

The 7th District said the dance battle was part of Englewood Stomp the Yard, a historic back-to-school event in the heart of Englewood.

Kingdom Avenue, a charity organization, put on the event, which planned to transform the corridor of 63rd and Halsted streets into an immersive Historically Black Colleges and Universities experience, its website said.