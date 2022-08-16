Chicago Youth Programs provide mentoring, tutoring; keeping students on track for success

Chicago Youth Programs executive director, Jeff Campbell, and a mom with children enrolled in the program, share how it works to keep kids safe after school.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With Chicago Public Schools returning to school on Aug. 22, community organizations are working to keep kids safe and engaged after the last school bell rings.

As part of our Building a Better Chicago digital series, ABC7 Chicago sat down with Jeff Campbell, Executive Director of Chicago Youth Programs and Rasheedah Badru whose children are enrolled in the programs.

Campbell said the CYP works to engage kids with a comprehensive approach that is meant to invest in kids for the long term.

"Many of the young people you see in our program have been in the program since they were infants," Campbell said.

Campbell said that CYP offers services ranging from health clinics, homework help, tutoring and mentoring.

Badru said the programs have allowed her to be a working mom over the last 10 years and have made sure that her kids are taken care of and no child is left behind.

Campbell said that registration is still open and those who are interested in registering or want more information can visit www.chicagoyouthprograms.org.