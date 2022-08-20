ABC7's Samantha Chatman serves as University Park Back to School Parade's celebrity grand marshal

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- ABC7 Reporter Samantha Chatman is serving as the University Park Back to School Parade's celebrity grand marshal Saturday.

The parade kicked off at Craig Park, located at 667 Sandra Drive, at 9:00 a.m.

The parade ends at Palmer Park, where the back to school celebration will take place from noon to 6:00 p.m.

At the Back to School Celebration, Chatman will meet with residents and give away signed copies of her children's book, "Mia Gets Sick, But Doesn't Quit," which aims to encourage kids to think positively and have fun even when they have to stay home sick.

"I am truly honored to have been chosen as the celebrity grand marshal for University Park Back to School Parade and Celebration," Chatman said. "As a children's book author, reading and school readiness are close to my heart. I am so excited for the opportunity to celebrate with the children of University Park as they get ready to head back to school."

The celebration will feature activities and games for kids, a gaming truck, free haircuts and a giveaway of book bags filled with school supplies.

There will be performances by Teresa Griffin, Javon Watson Experience, Vance Kelly Blues Band, Audley Reid Jazz Combo, Indika Reggae Band, Whosay The Magician, B.L.T. Comedian and Bobby Hutchins Mime.