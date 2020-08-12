coronavirus illinois

Regularly-scheduled vaccines remain vital to children's overall health, local health experts say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- Whether your child is going back to school virtually or in-person, health professionals are stressing the importance of vaccinations.

Many families have been staying away from the doctor's office during the pandemic.

Sarah Lonsway is a registered nurse and vaccine clinic coordinator at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

RELATED: Here's how Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax compare in race for COVID-19 vaccine

Lonsway said she's been seeing lots of back-to-school vaccines.

If kids miss vaccines, they can get off track, endangering both themselves and others in the community.

Even though there's not yet a vaccination for COVID-19, other regularly-scheduled immunizations are also important to children's overall health, Lonsway said.
