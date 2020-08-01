1 dead, 4 injured after shot at backyard party in Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are being questioned by police after a man was killed and four others were injured at a backyard party in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.Chicago police say two people fired shots into the yard where the victims had gathered in the 100 block of North Laport Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, striking five people.A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to West Suburban Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Two men and two women were also shot and taken to local hospitals in good condition, according to police.Police in the area say they heard the gunshots and stopped two people as they tried to get away. One weapon was recovered from the individuals being questioned, police say.Area detectives are investigating.