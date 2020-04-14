Coronavirus Chicago: City to offer free webinars on workers' rights during COVID-19 outbreak

The webinars will be offered throughout the week and will be hosted by BACP's Director of Labor Standards and local business representatives.
Webinars will begin Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. with Spanish options available later in the week.
The free sessions are designed to help employees navigate the challenges of this crisis by providing an overview of local, state and federal laws and resources for workers.
RELATED: Chicago's new Office of Labor Standards seeks to expose employers taking advantage of workers
Webinar topics will include:
- How Governor Pritzker's Stay at Home Order affects essential and non-essential workers
- Paid Sick Leave guarantees under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) and Chicago's Paid Sick Leave Law
- How to navigate the latest Unemployment Insurance regulations
- Chicago Department of Public Health Guidance for Businesses and Employers and Guidance for Critical Infrastructure Workers
Participants can register at www.chicago.gov/businessworkshops.