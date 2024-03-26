PHOTOS: Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses after cargo ship rams into support column

BALTIMORE -- A container ship lost power and rammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge a major bridge in Baltimore, causing the span to buckle into the river below.

The collapse plunged a construction crew and several vehicles into the dangerously cold waters. Rescuers pulled out two people, but six others were missing.

The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the crash took down the bridge. The Maryland governor said the mayday enabled authorities to limit vehicle traffic on the span.

The ship struck one of the bridge's supports, causing the structure to collapse like a toy. It tumbled into the water in a matter of seconds.