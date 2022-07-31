Some Banana Boat sunscreen recalled due to traces of cancer-causing chemical

Some Banana Boat sunscreen is being recalled due to the presence of a cancer-causing chemical, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 have been voluntarily recalled by Edgewell Personal Care Company, the parent company of Banana Boat, after an internal review found some samples contained trace levels of benzene.

The company said that while benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed "unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can."

The three batches are:

6 oz Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30; Lot Code: 20016AF; Expiration Date: December 2022

6 oz Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30; Lot Code: 2008AF; Expiration Date: February 2023

6 oz Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30; Lot Code: 21139AF; Expiration Date: April 2024

No other batches of Hair & Scalp (either before or after these batch codes) and no other Banana Boat products are in included in the recall, the company added.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it potentially can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening, according to the FDA.

To date, Edgewell has not received any adverse events related to this recall, the FDA added.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Edgewell Personal Care at 1-888-686-3988 Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Consumers may also visit www.bananaboat.com for more information and to learn how to receive reimbursement for eligible products. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have any questions, concerns or have experienced any problems related to using these aerosol sunscreen products.