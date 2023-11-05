Wicker Park hair salon to offer free haircuts in exchange for winter coat donations

Bang! Salon in Wicker Park is offering free haircuts for those who bring in a winter coat donation on Nov. 19.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bang! Salon is encouraging the community to give to those in need ahead of the winter season. The Wicker Park salon will host its eighth annual Cuts for Coats event on November 19, in collaboration with the Wicker Park Chamber of Commerce and other small local businesses.

Bring a new or gently used coat to Bang! Salon on November 19, and sign up for a free haircut. It is strongly encouraged to call the salon in advance to schedule and secure one of ninety 30-minute haircuts.

The main event will feature a live DJ set by renowned house music and EDM artists DJ Lady K and residents from Spybar and Spacemen. There will also be a coffee bar and breakfast treats by Passion House Coffee Roasters.

Everyone who brings a coat will be entered into a raffle to win several donated prizes from PassionHouse Coffee Roasters, Cinnaholic, Black Luxe Candle Co., Luxo Nail Spa, Innovative Med Spa, Kevin Murphy, Bang! Salon, and Lock &Loaded. Raffle winners will be announced on November 22. Donors are not required to sign up for a haircut to donate and enter the raffle!