Derby Day fundraiser at Cicero Hawthorne Race Course to benefit youth on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Building Brighter Futures Center for the Arts is creating positive changes for under-privileged youth on Chicago's West Side.

The group is raising money for that effort with its second annual Derby Day fundraiser this weekend.

BBF Executive Vice President Marseil Jackson joined ABC7 Friday to talk more about the event.

He shared more about BBF's mission, the history behind Derby Day and why it was created, and what people can expect if they come to the event this weekend.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

More information about the event can be found on the organization's website.

