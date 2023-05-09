Former President Obama surprises Chicago musicians, grant recipients

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a big moment for some young Chicago musicians Tuesday afternoon as former President Barack Obama was a surprise sit-in guest during their music session.
The organization "Guitars Over Guns" is a $15,000 grant recipient of the president's "My Brother's Keeper Alliance."
And, on Tuesday, he got a first-hand look at how the music mentorship program is working in Bronzeville.
RELATED: 'A remarkable man': Ex-FCC chief, Barack Obama mentor Newton Minow dies at 97 in Chicago home
Launched in 2008, Guitars Over Guns now operates in Chicago, Miami and Los Angeles and has served more than 8,000 students over the past 14 years.
It began as an informal music mentoring project serving youth from under-resourced neighborhoods. Since then, the program has grown to offer no-cost music instruction, mentorship, academic support and mental health programming to young people across the country.