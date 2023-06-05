Barbie pop-up Chicago: Fulton Market Malibu Barbie Cafe opens this week

It's a fast-casual restaurant, with inspiration from the famed plastic doll.

Pop-up opening ahead of new 'Barbie' movie release date

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Malibu Barbie Cafe opens Wednesday in Chicago.

It's a fast-casual restaurant, with inspiration from the famed plastic doll.

The cafe will feature a sea of Barbie colors and beach vibes with a Barbie-themed menu.

RELATED: Mattel introduces first Barbie doll representing a person with Down syndrome

The Chicago pop-up will also feature a full-sized Barbie doll box that visitors can get into to take photos.

The pop-up coincides with the release of the new "Barbie" film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, which is set to hit theaters July 21.

It runs through Sept. 15 at 324 S. Racine Ave. in Fulton Market.

For more information, visit the cafe's Instagram page.