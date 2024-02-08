Barnes & Noble opening in Wicker Park in former Noel State Bank building

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Barnes & Noble will open a new store in the former Walgreens flagship building on North Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park.

The bookseller chain has leased the entire space at 1601 N. Milwaukee Avenue, which was originally the Noel State Bank building, which is more than 26,000 square feet. The store is expected to occupy about 16,000 square feet of that space.

It was not immediately clear if the store would take up all three floors.

The Walgreens in that location closed in January 2023.

The company said it plans to open four new Chicago area bookstores in total in summer 2024. An official opening date for the Wicker Park location has not been announced.