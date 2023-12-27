Barnes and Noble closing its location downtown Naperville after 25 years

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A downtown Naperville mainstay for the last 25 years is closing its doors.

Barnes & Noble announced in an Instagram post Wednesday that it would be moving from its location at the corner of Chicago Avenue and Washington Street, and move to Oswego.

"The new location offers us a huge opportunity to feature our highly lauded new store design," the post said. "We can't wait for you to see our unique new design features and updated B &N Café."

The book store said the new location will be at the Prairie Market Shopping Center, located at 2590 U.S. Highway 34, and is scheduled to open in the spring of 2024.

The Naperville store will close Jan. 21.

Barnes & Noble has other locations in Bolingbrook and Oak Brook.

Naperville store employees will be relocated.

"It has truly been our honor and privilege to be your bookseller in Naperville for the last 25 years. While we're saddened to vacate our current home, we are so excited to stay nearby and in a beautiful new bookstore," the post said.