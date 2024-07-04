Revival Food Hall closing at the end of July after 8 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Revival Food Hall announced it is closing its doors in the Loop at the end of July, after eight years.

In a message to patrons, owners wrote, "Since reopening after COVID, inviting people back downtown has been our mission. Our vision was that Revival would serve the Loop community for many years to come. Unfortunately, without better business terms from our landlord, Revival cannot continue."

The food hall, which features local vendors like Aloha Poke and Budlong Hot Chicken, opened in 2016.

Owners said they will focus their attention on the From Here On food hall in the Old Post Office.

"We encourage you to continue to support the small businesses that made Revival wonderful," they wrote.

The announcement did not include an exact closing date, only "the end of July."

No details about what may replace the food hall in that space were immediately available.