1 in custody after East Garfield Park barricade situation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect was taken into custody after a barricade situation in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.A male suspect shot at someone's vehicle in the 2700-block of West Gladys Avenue just before 8:45 a.m., Chicago police said.The suspect then barricaded himself inside an apartment building, drawing a large police response and a SWAT unit.Shortly after 11:30 a.m., police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Further details were not immediately available.