61-year-old Barrington man charged in domestic stabbing incident: officials

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A 61-year-old Barrington man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing Monday night at a suburban home, officials said.

Hiep Luu has been charged with aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery and attempted first-degree murder, ABC news partner the Daily Herald reported.

He is in police custody, and is due in court Wednesday.

Barrington police responded at about 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the 200-block of Walton Street.

Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries in the domestic incident, police said.

Officials said one person was stabbed but did not provide information about how the others were injured or how those involved are related.

An initial investigation revealed a victim was attacked by a family member with a knife.

A neighbor said it's a quiet area.

"You don't see that much here, and, when something like that happens, it's noticeable," the neighbor said.

