BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- A school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in north suburban Bartlett Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at Route 59 and West Bartlett Road.

Police said there were several students on the bus, but none appeared to be injured.

Police had closed the area to investigate the crash and the intersection was reopened after 8 a.m.

Further details were not immediately available.