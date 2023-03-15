1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Lockport head-on crash: Illinois State Police

A Lockport crash left 1 dead and 1 seriously injured on Illinois Route 171, south of Riley Avenue, Wednesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

State Street closed from Grandview Avenue to LaSalle Court for investigation

LOCKPORT, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash in south suburban Lockport Wednesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

State troopers responded just after 6:35 a.m. to Illinois Route 171 south of Riley Avenue in Lockport and found one driver deceased on the scene. The other driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

All lanes of Route 171, or State Street, are shut down from Grandview Avenue to LaSalle Court for a crash investigation.

RELATED: Teen charged after stolen car hits unmarked Chicago police car, injuring 2 officers

No further information about what led to the crash or the identity of the person killed was immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood