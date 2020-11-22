improper relationship with student

Bartlett HS teacher fired after alleged inappropriate relationships with students, School District U-46 says

School district sent findings to DCFS, ISBE
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- A Bartlett teacher has been fired after allegedly having inappropriate relationships with students.

The teacher had been at Bartlett High School for 25 years.

The allegations against him date back to 2008.

In a statement posted to Facebook Saturday, School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders said the district's investigation revealed the former educator engaged in "inappropriate conduct" with female students on several occasions.

The situation is under investigation, but it was not immediately clear if any criminal charges were pending.

Sanders said the teacher was placed on administrative leave after the allegations were made, and they were reported to the Department of Children and Family Services, DuPage County State's Attorney's Office and Illinois State Board of Education.

The U-46 school board unanimously approved the termination Nov. 16 and recommended the educator's teaching license be revoked.

"As a district, we have continuously implemented ongoing professional training for all district employees regarding sexual abuse, requirements to report suspected abuse or neglect and other topics that address the relationship boundaries expected between teachers and students," Sanders said. "We are developing another layer to our professional development to more explicitly address the issue of professional boundaries as well as the requirements to report suspected cases of inappropriate behavior."

Resources for staff members at Bartlett High School were available last week and will continue to be available, Sanders said. Students who may need support will have them made available by contacting the school.
