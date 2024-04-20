Car crashes into Bartlett home, causes garage collapse, gas leak, evacuation, officials say

BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- A car crashed into a home Saturday morning in the west suburbs.

The Bartlett Fire District said crews responded around 4:19 a.m. to the 900 block of Balsam Lane in Bartlett.

The crash sparked a gas leak and a partial collapse of an attached garage.

Firefighters evacuated neighboring homes and were able to isolate the gas leak, fire officials said.

No injuries have been reported, but the home was left uninhabitable, officials said.

SEE ALSO | Car slams into parked vehicle, Winnetka townhome, waking neighbors: 'Sounded like an explosion'

The status of the driver who crashed into the home was not immediately known.