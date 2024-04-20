Witnesses say driver tried to run from scene

Car slams into parked vehicle, Winnetka townhome waking neighbors 'Sounded like an explosion'

A car slammed into a parked car and a townhome causing extensive damage early Saturday in north suburban Winnetka, fire officials said.

WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) -- An out-of-control vehicle slammed into a parked car and townhome in north suburban Winnetka early Saturday.

The crash that happened around 3 a.m. near Green Bay and Westmoor waking up the neighborhood.

"It sounded like an explosion," said Bess Perry who lives next door the townhome.

"It appears that we had a car coming in at a high rate of speed, hit a parked car and then ran into the front of the building causing some structural damage," said Winnetka Fire Capt. Ryan Banks.

No one inside the home was hurt, Banks said.

The driver was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition, but could be seen trying to run from the scene.

"He got out and started running because I heard them trying to take him down," said Perry.