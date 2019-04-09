EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5238310" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police have responded to a report of a person armed with a rifle at Batavia High School Monday morning.

BHS Police Activity Update 1: The Batavia Police Department investigated and cleared the situation at Batavia High School. There is no threat to safety. Batavia High School classes will be starting at 10:51 a.m. and ending at normal time. — BPS101 (@BPS101) April 8, 2019

BHS Police Activity Update 2: School bus routes will resume for BHS students this morning. The routes will pick up students for the 10:51AM start time. Students should arrive at their normal bus stops 3 hours and 30 minutes after the normal pick up time. — BPS101 (@BPS101) April 8, 2019

ALL CLEAR: Batavia High School now clear after police say a citizen spotted a person in all black clothing with a backpack and a rifle entering the school. Police now believe that person was a student athlete carrying a baseball bat into the building. @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/2pI7Mi5Aq0 — Alexis McAdams ABC-7 (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) April 8, 2019

WATCH: Batavia High School cleared after report of person armed with rifle entering school. Police say the suspicious person was a student athlete carrying a baseball bat. @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/tBUQjwYwiX — Alexis McAdams ABC-7 (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) April 8, 2019

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) -- Batavia High School has been cleared after police responded to a reported threat at Batavia High School Monday morning.At about 6:03 a.m., Batavia police received a report of a male subject dressed in black who may have been armed with a rifle entering Batavia High School.Batavia police and other law enforcement agencies responded and searched the school. After reviewing surveillance video, Batavia police said they believe the person was a student athlete with a baseball bat.Batavia Public School District 101 said that people were not allowed to enter the building. After the school was cleared, the school district said that Batavia High School classes resumed at 10:51 a.m.Val Olsen, the food services manager at the high school, said she was in her office when an armed police officer ran inside to evacuate the area."He was there with a rifle and I'm like freaking out," Olsen said. "He said, 'Ma'am, you need to leave, we have a situation going on.' I was shaken and sick to my stomach all I could think was grab your jacket, my keys were in there, and get out."Students and staff said the scene was chaotic."Cop cars flying everywhere, rifles drawn and shields... it was like a scene out of a movie," Olsen said.Jacob Burrows, a junior at Batavia High School, said he was prepared for the worst."I prepare situations in my head like if this happened, what would I do," Burrows said.Batavia police said their department was also prepared to take action and although now unfounded, appreciated the concerned resident's tip."The last thing that we want is to not take this seriously and then have an issue," said Batavia Deputy Police Chief Shawn Mazza.Batavia Public School District 101 Superintendent Dr. Lisa Hichens posted a statement saying,