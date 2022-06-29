Arts & Entertainment

Baymax, the lovavable robot from 'Big Hero 6,' is back in own Disney+ series

By Sandy Kenyon
Baymax from 'Big Hero 6' is back in own Disney+ series

Baymax, the most lovable character from the animated movie "Big Hero 6," is getting his own series on Disney+.

"Baymax!" finds our inflatable robot hero trying to help others, with mixed results.

The setting is the imaginary and fantastical city of San "Fransokyo," and Baymax, who tries hard to please, is the star of half a dozen episodes.

The series is created by the same filmmakers behind "Big Hero 6".

In 2014, "Big Hero 6" won an Oscar for the Best Animated Feature.

"Baymax!" is streaming now on Disney+ which is owned by the same parent company of this station.
