localish

Bayou Dave is on a mission to save Houston's bayous.

EMBED <>More Videos

Bayou Dave is on a mission to save Houston's bayous.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Every time someone tosses a water bottle or piece of trash while walking along the bayous, the litter and debris ends up in the water. The discarded cans, cups, bags and trash then enter the drainage system and flow into the Port of Houston Turning Basin, before finding their way to Galveston Bay. The trash builds up in the water and kills the ecosystem. David Rivers, known as Bayou Dave, is a Buffalo Bayou Park employee on a mission to clean up the water.

He is out with the Clean & Green team every week, trying to bring the bayous back to their full beauty. They collects several tons of trash each year, both by hand and using their specially invented bio-vac boat. The boat sucks up trash along the surface of the water. Rivers said one person can make a difference, and he hopes people will think twice before throwing their trash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonenvironmentwaterwaystrashktrklocalish
LOCALISH
Bayou Dave is on a mission to save Houston's bayous.
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream: An extra scoop of love
Mico's chicken sandwich made with hottest pepper in the world
Ashlyn So brings activism to the New York Fashion Week runway
TOP STORIES
Naperville North HS cancels school day due to threat
'Simeon curse': JV football player killed in South Side shooting
Search resumes for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case
ISU grad student missing for nearly a month
IL reports 3,561 COVID cases, 39 deaths
Justin Fields to make first start at QB for Bears against Browns
Waves up to 18 feet possible in Lake Michigan Wednesday
Show More
Gabby Petito saga shines spotlight on other missing persons cases
FDA expected to authorize limited wider use of Pfizer booster
Why isn't there an arrest warrant for Laundrie? Legal analyst explains
Guinness to open brewery, taproom in West Loop
Shots fired at CPD officers in Rogers Park; 1 in custody
More TOP STORIES News