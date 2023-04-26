Trail camera catches adorable bear cub trio play fighting in South Lake Tahoe

What's better than a group of bear cubs? A group of bear cubs caught play fighting on a sunny day, of course!

The camera, which was set up by nature enthusiast Toogee Sielsch, filmed the baby bears as they played among fallen pine cones.

A trail camera in South Lake Tahoe captured the bear cubs in an adorable wrestling match last week.

"Is there really such a thing as too many cute bear cub videos? I think not!" Sielsch said in an Instagram post.

Sielsch frequently captures videos and images of wildlife in the Lake Tahoe area and shares the footage on his Tahoe Toogee Instagram account.