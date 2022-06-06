Unexpected visitor: Ring doorbell camera catches bear sniffing around Montana home

THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. -- A very curious bear lurked outside a Montana family's home on May 26.Ring camera footage caught the unexpected visitor sniffing around Jake Susic's house in Thompson Falls, showing the bear standing on its hind legs to get a good look inside."This is the bigger of two bears that showed up at our house," Susic told Storyful, noting that there was no food left out or any garbage around."I am told that bears are curious and looking in windows is pretty common," he said.