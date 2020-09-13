Chicago Bears fans celebrate new season with win against Detroit Lions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bears fans celebrated the new season Sunday as the team pulled out a win against the Detroit Lions for their first game of the 2020 NFL football season.The game was not in Chicago but Bears fans were still excited to see players back on the field.TVs across the city played the Bears-Lions showdown for fans ready for the long-awaited return of sports."A lot of people are out. We appreciate it. Love seeing the Bears jerseys, hate seeing the Packers jerseys," said Bears fan Bridget Bulmer.People were out in their jerseys, chowing down on gameday food."We have our chicken wings flavored with deep dish pizza spices," said Chef Michael Armstrong with TAO Chicago.Over at TAO Chicago, the gameday dining was just one attraction."A fun play on some cool dishes," Chef Armstrong said. "Stuff you can not get at your neighborhood sports bar."The dozens of HD screens were another crowd pleaser as the socially distanced set up brought people out of their homes and back into bars."It is nice to be able to be out and everyone is socially distanced," said Viviana Rodrigues, another Bears fan. "We are still going to have fun with our friends and enjoy the game."The excitement also spread out of the city as some football fans instead opted to participate in small gatherings while still finding a way to "Bear Down.""We are thrilled to socially distance yet tailgate and enjoy the game together," said Bears season ticket holder Sue Kitsimble.As people enjoyed the beautiful game day, they were already thinking about where they'll watch the next Bears win."It will be interesting when they come back to Soldier Field," said Bears fan Sarah Lange. "We will be watching."