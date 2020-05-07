Chicago Bears 2020 schedule to be released Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The NFL will release the full schedule for the Chicago Bears' 2020 season Thursday night.The schedule will be released at 7 p.m. Central Time. The season is scheduled to begin on September 10 and wrap up with the Super Bowl on February 7 in Tampa.The Bears already know what teams they will be playing next season.At Soldier Field, they will play the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.On the road, the Bears will play the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans.The NFL has set protocols for reopening team facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic and has told the 32 teams to have them in place by May 15.In a memo sent by Commissioner Roger Goodell and obtained Wednesday night by The Associated Press, several phases of the protocols were laid out. The first phase to deal with the coronavirus pandemic would involve a limited number of non-player personnel, initially 50% of the non-player employees (up to a total of 75) on any single day, being approved to be at the facility. But state or local regulations could require a lower number.The individual clubs would decide which employees could return to the facility and when once facilities reopen. No players would be permitted in the facility except to continue therapy and rehabilitation for injuries that was underway when facilities were ordered closed in late March by Goodell."While these protocols have been carefully developed and reflect best practices," Goodell wrote, "they can also be adapted and supplemented to ensure compliance with any state and local public health requirements."