Bed, Bath & Beyond stores closing: 6 Illinois locations among closures, company says

Bed, Bath & Beyond recently announced 150 stores would be closing and 20% of the company's staff would be laid off.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some of the Bed, Bath and Beyond locations, including in Chicago, are set to close.

The company has released a list of stores that will close by the end of the year. Six will be closing in Illinois, which includes the locations in Gurnee, Schaumburg, Joliet, Carbondale, Bourbonnais and Fairview Heights.

Shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond lost nearly a quarter of their value in August after the struggling home goods retailer announced a restructuring that includes store closures, layoffs and a possible stock offering.