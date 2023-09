Bedford Park police said a tent collapsed in the parking lot of Cintas Thursday morning.

BEDFORD PARK, ill. (WLS) -- Emergency crews responded to a tent collapse in southwest suburban Bedford Park Thursday morning.

Bedford Park Police Chief Tom Hansen said a tent was set up in the Cintas parking lot, 5600 W. 73rd St., when part of it collapsed around 10:45 a.m.

Several people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Chief Hansen said. Chopper 7 flew above the scene and several people were seen being taken by stretcher.

Further details were not immediately available.