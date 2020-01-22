Bud Light beer cans spill on Texas highway in deadly 18-wheeler crash

@HCSOTexas units are at a major crash involving an 18-wheeler that jackknifed and the driver was ejected from the cab. The driver was confirmed deceased at the scene. Southbound main lanes & feeder road of North Fwy (16500 blk) are shutdown north of N. Vista. #HouNews #HouTraffic pic.twitter.com/XCrHYvdxC5 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 22, 2020

Expect delays and seek alternate routes. Scene investigation by @HCSOTexas will require about 1.5 hours and then cleanup will require several trucks. Hazmat has been requested for possible diesel spill. Two inside s/b lanes have been open. #HouNews #HouTraffic https://t.co/pl3dxdKtLK — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 22, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas -- A load of empty beer cans spilled on the road during a deadly 18-wheeler crash in Texas.The truck was headed south on Interstate 45 when it suddenly left the roadway, Harris County deputies said.The driver crashed into the guardrail, a grassy area and a tree. Authorities said the impact sheared open the trailer portion of the 18-wheeler, spilling empty Bud Light beer cans.At the time of the crash, authorities said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the cab. He ended up on the freeway, and suffered apparent trauma to the body, broken bones and facial injuries, according to deputies.A witness at the scene told authorities he heard a portion of the crash before the 18-wheeler went off the road.It's unclear if that sound was a tire or malfunction.