'Beetlejuice' the musical in Chicago through Sunday

ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Tuesday, November 14, 2023 6:01PM
"Beetlejuice" the musical is in Chicago through Sunday at the Auditorium Theatre.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice" is at the Auditorium Theatre through Sunday.

The musical tells the story of an outcast teen who meets a deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes!

Justin Collette plays Beetlejuice and Isabella Esler plays Lydia. Both joined ABC7 Tuesday to talk about the stage adaptation as well as the humor and the music.

Beetlejuice will return to Chicago next May!

The show contains strong language and mature references, so the show is recommended for ages 13 and up.

For more information, visit www.broadwayinchicago.com.

