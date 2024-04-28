Dashcam video shows SUV flipping over in violent crash on Southern California freeway

A driver's dashcam captured a wild car crash on the 134 Freeway in Burbank and he says it could've been much worse.

BURBANK, Calif. -- A driver's dashboard camera captured a wild car crash on a West Coast freeway, and the California Highway Patrol is now reviewing the video.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. Friday on westbound lanes of the 134 Freeway in Burbank.

"It was like a Hollywood movie, like flipping end over end. It was crazy. I've never seen an accident like that in my life," said Josh, who witnessed the crash.

Josh told our sister station, ABC7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles, he noticed a blue Mercedes speeding and weaving in and out of traffic just before the crash.

When the driver of that car made a sudden move, they hit a white SUV, causing it to clip the corner of a dump truck. The impact then caused the SUV to flip and overturn.

"Just a whole explosion of debris. I saw the car start to roll and I was like 'oh, God. Oh, God.' As soon as I got past the accident, I just pulled over as carefully as I could and called 911."

Good Samaritans rushed to help the SUV driver, who was then taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Josh said a close call just moments before the crash could've ended much worse.

"You can see there was somebody on the side of the road, I think trying to fix a tire or something... The Mercedes that ended up causing the accident barely missed that person."

Josh says he's never captured anything like this before on his dash camera, and says the violent crash is a prime example of why speeding is so dangerous.

"What do you save like 30 seconds... 40 seconds? I bet you the person in that Mercedes wishes they could rewind time and undo what they did and just never drive like that."