'Behind the Glass' with sports stars

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're a fan of sports radio, you've heard his voice. Randy Merkin is the Operations Director at ESPN 1000. He's often heard as the "sane one" during Carmen & Jurko's show Monday - Friday.
He sits behind the glass, managing listener calls and booking very popular & sometimes crazy guests.
Merkin has now written a book about his experiences: "Behind the Glass: Stories From a Sports Radio Producer". He writes about his different encounters with celebrities, from Charles Barkley to Cubs fan Eddie Vedder!
It's available to purchase now.
