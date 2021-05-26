localish food

Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: This is the best cheesesteak in the region

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Best cheesesteak in the region is ...

PHILADELPHIA -- After four weeks, 16 cheesesteak spots, and more meat and cheese than you can imagine, we have a winner for the best cheesesteak of the region, as awarded by expert Jim Pappas.

Cleavers, Tony Joe's House of Great Eats, Donkey's Place and Phil and Jim's faced off for the ultimate title.

As a reminder, Jim has eaten more than 800 cheesesteaks on his journey to the perfect cheesesteak, and has enlisted the services of three other cheesesteak experts: Mark Twersky (Corporate Chef), Amigo Dan Matassino (Eaten over 100 different cheesesteaks), and Diane Farina (Event Coordinator) for this exercise.

Who came out victorious? Watch the video above and vote for your favorite below.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphialocalish foodcheesesteakfoodwpvibite sizelocalish
RELATED
Cheesesteak Madness Episode 4: Best cheesesteak in Del/NJ
LOCALISH FOOD
Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Best cheesesteak in the region is ...
Cheesesteak Madness Episode 4: Best cheesesteak in Del/NJ
Chicken sandwich battle heats up, with a Hawaiian twist
My Grandmother's Kitchen offers cozy tribute to a nana and her recipes
TOP STORIES
Glen Ellyn homeowners battle insurance over $300K water damage claim
Chicago weather: Overnight storms could become severe
IL vaccine lottery to offer $10M in cash prizes, scholarships
Here's what will be closed or open for Juneteenth
Bears submit bid to buy Arlington International Racecourse property
CPD panel votes to fire officer who shot friend, then lied about it
3.8-magnitude Indiana earthquake felt in Chicago area
Show More
1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in Arizona shootings
CPD introduces LGBTQ liaisons to improve community trust
Chicago Weather: Hot with scattered storms Friday
IL unemployment scams surge near end of enhanced benefits
St. Louis gun-waving couple pleads guilty to misdemeanors
More TOP STORIES News