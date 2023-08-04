Distinctive new restaurant is a culinary marriage between Mexican and Italian flavors

Amiga Amore Restaurant was conceived by a marriage of two people, and a culinary union between two cultures, Mexican and Italian.

HIGHLAND PARK, Calif. -- Amiga Amore Restaurant in Highland Park, California, was conceived by a marriage of two people, co-owners Danielle Duran-Zecca and Alessandro Zecca, and a culinary union between two cultures: Mexican and Italian. And while the menu brings the distinct flavors together in a unique way, don't call it fusion.

"I think I'd always cringe when I heard the word fusion," said Chef Duran-Zecca. "I think fusion is so in-your-face, like Sushi-Burrito. This was really a marriage of two cuisines. I wanted it to be like wow, that's so thoughtful."

"The way they take something that would be an Italian dish and make it Mexican, or something that would be a Mexican dish and make it and Italian dish, it's incredible. It's so creative and amazing," said Jobi Whalen a customer from Pasadena.

